Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.84

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.84 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Castings Stock Up 1.6 %

CGS stock traded up GBX 5.70 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 359.70 ($4.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,006. The company has a market capitalization of £156.68 million and a PE ratio of 1,770.00. Castings has a 12 month low of GBX 270 ($3.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 378 ($4.44). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 311.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 314.97.

Castings Company Profile

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, grey iron, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

