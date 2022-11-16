Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.84

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.84 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Castings Stock Up 1.6 %
CGS stock traded up GBX 5.70 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 359.70 ($4.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,006. The company has a market capitalization of £156.68 million and a PE ratio of 1,770.00. Castings has a 12 month low of GBX 270 ($3.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 378 ($4.44). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 311.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 314.97.
Castings Company Profile
