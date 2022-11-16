Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Short Interest Up 11.9% in October

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the October 15th total of 5,540,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT traded down $2.17 on Wednesday, reaching $232.42. 3,048,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,345,556. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.43. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $239.85.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 38.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

