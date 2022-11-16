CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas cut its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.53. The company had a trading volume of 30,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.87. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $111.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE Group Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBRE. UBS Group cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.83.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

