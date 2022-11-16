CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits Market Cap of $79.07 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $79.07 million and approximately $5.43 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0981 or 0.00000593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,555.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010455 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006170 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00036816 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00042645 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005956 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00022370 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00238475 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.10003211 USD and is up 1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $8,282,952.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

