Celer Network (CELR) Hits Market Capitalization of $78.40 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. In the last week, Celer Network has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $78.40 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.96 or 0.00576595 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,946.26 or 0.30033886 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

