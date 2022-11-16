Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.114 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Cenovus Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cenovus Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 10.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cenovus Energy to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

NYSE CVE opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.12. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.33. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $24.91.

CVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

