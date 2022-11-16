Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$28.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$54.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$13.86 and a 1-year high of C$31.19.

Insider Transactions at Cenovus Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 40,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.43, for a total value of C$1,017,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,523 shares in the company, valued at C$648,922.28. In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Keith Chiasson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$20.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 93,280 shares in the company, valued at C$1,872,054.98. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.43, for a total transaction of C$1,017,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$648,922.28. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 320,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,900,549.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

CVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. CSFB set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.50.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

