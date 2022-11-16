Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$6.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 1.32. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.18 and a twelve month high of C$13.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CG. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.25 to C$8.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Centerra Gold Company Profile

In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 50,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total transaction of C$349,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$396,179.22.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

