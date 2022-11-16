Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Trading Down 6.8%

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. 50,176 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 224% from the average session volume of 15,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Centogene Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.84. The company has a market cap of $22.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Centogene alerts:

Institutional Trading of Centogene

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Centogene stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,377,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,000 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 8.78% of Centogene worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.