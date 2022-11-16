Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 550,300 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the October 15th total of 629,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 331,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Ceragon Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRNT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 289,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,804. Ceragon Networks has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $3.12. The company has a market cap of $161.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceragon Networks

About Ceragon Networks

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 8,127.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 16,254 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 57.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 30.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

