Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Director Matthew M. Walsh Sells 12,059 Shares of Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) Director Matthew M. Walsh sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $177,749.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,860.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Certara Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CERT opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average of $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -519.33, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CERT shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Certara from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.
Institutional Trading of Certara
About Certara
Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Certara (CERT)
