Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Short Interest Up 15.2% in October

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the October 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 924,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen M. Mclean bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $326,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at $685,440. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Matthew M. Walsh sold 12,059 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $177,749.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 167,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,860.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Mclean bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $326,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Certara alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Certara by 66.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 716,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 285,449 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Certara during the 3rd quarter worth $1,866,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Certara in the 3rd quarter valued at $653,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Certara by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,329,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after buying an additional 9,969 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Certara by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,247,000 after acquiring an additional 62,972 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Certara Price Performance

CERT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Certara in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Certara from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Certara stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $15.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,297. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -501.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. Certara has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $38.71.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.