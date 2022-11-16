CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Short Interest Down 10.3% in October

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the October 15th total of 5,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CF. StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF opened at $106.91 on Wednesday. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $57.25 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

In related news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 555.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

