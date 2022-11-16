CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,155,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,922 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.32% of CGI worth $262,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CGI by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,001,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,957,000 after acquiring an additional 137,002 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CGI by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,196,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,597,000 after acquiring an additional 900,529 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in CGI by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,209,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,021,000 after acquiring an additional 389,885 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in CGI by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,638,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,815,000 after acquiring an additional 316,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in CGI by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,870,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,955,000 after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CGI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.05.

CGI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.56. 4,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,004. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.39 and a 200 day moving average of $80.64. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $89.04.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

