Chain (XCN) Price Up 10.5% Over Last Week

Chain (XCN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0476 or 0.00000288 BTC on major exchanges. Chain has a market cap of $1.02 billion and $17.53 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chain has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.48 or 0.00570726 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,922.10 or 0.29732646 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Chain Token Profile

Chain’s genesis date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. Chain’s official website is chain.com. The official message board for Chain is blog.chain.com. Chain’s official Twitter account is @chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.