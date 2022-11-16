Chariot (LON:CHAR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.79

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 18.79 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 15.17 ($0.18). Chariot shares last traded at GBX 15.40 ($0.18), with a volume of 1,388,065 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 18.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £153.28 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Hockey purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £10,800 ($12,690.95).

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers; and Lixus license comprising an area of approximately 2,390 square kilometers in Morocco.

