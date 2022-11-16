Check-Cap (CHEK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th.
Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Check-Cap to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Check-Cap Stock Down 3.5 %
NASDAQ CHEK opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.36. Check-Cap has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32.
Separately, Dawson James cut shares of Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.
About Check-Cap
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.
