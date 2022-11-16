Check-Cap (CHEK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Check-Cap to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Check-Cap Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ CHEK opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.36. Check-Cap has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check-Cap

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Check-Cap stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Check-Cap Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CHEK Get Rating ) by 51.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 47,868 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Check-Cap worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Dawson James cut shares of Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

About Check-Cap

(Get Rating)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.