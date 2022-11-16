Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) traded down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.76. 266,093 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 753,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $69.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 53,252.24% and a negative return on equity of 508.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CKPT. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 289.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 210,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 156,175 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 76.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 173,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 75,079 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,960,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,017,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 41,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

