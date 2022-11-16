Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) traded down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.76. 266,093 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 753,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.
The company has a market capitalization of $69.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15.
Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 53,252.24% and a negative return on equity of 508.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.
