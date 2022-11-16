Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Cheetah Mobile Price Performance
Shares of CMCM stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.16. Cheetah Mobile has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.26.
About Cheetah Mobile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cheetah Mobile (CMCM)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.