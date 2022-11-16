Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Chemed were worth $31,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Chemed by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of CHE traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $499.97. 1,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,955. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $462.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.44. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $430.16 and a twelve month high of $539.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.09. Chemed had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The company had revenue of $526.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,129,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,036 shares of company stock valued at $5,827,310. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

