Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Stock Position Lifted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,786 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $7,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 11,840.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

CHK opened at $102.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.90. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 26.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $3.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.46%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

