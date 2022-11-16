Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.1% of CSM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,317,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,157 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1,886.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chevron by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,589,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,047 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,522,000 after purchasing an additional 998,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $107,435,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Chevron Trading Down 1.4 %

CVX traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,060,872. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $358.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.83. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.73 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,191 shares of company stock worth $40,107,731. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

