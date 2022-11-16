Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 932.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chevron Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $6,405,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $6,405,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,191 shares of company stock valued at $40,107,731. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $185.20. 176,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,060,872. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.83. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $110.73 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.