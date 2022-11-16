Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Trading Up 6.3%

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.72 and last traded at $43.72. 128,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,091,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.14.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Chewy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.05.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.54.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 85.74% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $475,324.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,421.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Chewy by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 229,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Chewy by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Chewy by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Chewy by 220.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

