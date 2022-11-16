Chiliz Reaches Market Cap of $1.39 Billion (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and $911.28 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001379 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Chiliz has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chiliz alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.60 or 0.00573641 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,979.82 or 0.29880037 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,086,972,347 tokens. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.