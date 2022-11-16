Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Trading Down 8.4%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.51. 30,781 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,626,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Chindata Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 0.38.

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.90 million. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 13.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Chindata Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Chindata Group during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. 22.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

