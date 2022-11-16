Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,370,144,000 after buying an additional 161,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 897,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,419,328,000 after buying an additional 56,023 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,398,438,000 after buying an additional 133,080 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 611,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $967,130,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 452,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $716,356,000 after buying an additional 33,890 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG stock opened at $1,523.47 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,850.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,546.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1,464.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,819.56.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

