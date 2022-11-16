Choreo LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Choreo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Choreo LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $17,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,971 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 483,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 77,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $180.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,210. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.08 and its 200 day moving average is $179.25. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $222.59.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

