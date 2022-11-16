Choreo LLC Buys 263 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.55. The company had a trading volume of 93,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,603. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.16. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $239.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

