Choreo LLC Buys 339 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.87 on Wednesday, reaching $397.31. 173,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,467,448. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $380.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.73.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

