Choreo LLC Buys 417,632 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,417,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,632 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Choreo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $44,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,049,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.55. 278,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,729,964. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.59. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $40.38.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

