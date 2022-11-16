Choreo LLC Buys 50,711 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 393,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,711 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 4.8% of Choreo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $86,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,053,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,864,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,282,511,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

IWF traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,698. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

