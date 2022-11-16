Choreo LLC Has $16.93 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.9% of Choreo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 21,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %
IWM stock traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,696,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,156,138. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $239.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.54.
About iShares Russell 2000 ETF
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
