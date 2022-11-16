Choreo LLC Has $7.73 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Choreo LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.02. 1,314,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,420,262. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $81.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.