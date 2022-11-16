Choreo LLC Raises Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,769,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,651,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,973 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,551,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,858,000 after acquiring an additional 931,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,223,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.09.

DUK traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.97. 120,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,243,034. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

