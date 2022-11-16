Choreo LLC Raises Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,769,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,651,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,973 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,551,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,858,000 after acquiring an additional 931,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,223,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Duke Energy
In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Duke Energy Stock Up 0.9 %
DUK traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.97. 120,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,243,034. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.40.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Duke Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.
Duke Energy Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duke Energy (DUK)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.