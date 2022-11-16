Choreo LLC Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.97. 1,026,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,191,160. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.24.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

