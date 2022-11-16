Choreo LLC Sells 1,234 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Choreo LLC reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,622,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in PepsiCo by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4.2% during the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 119,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,049,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,037,430. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.86 and a 200-day moving average of $171.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $183.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

