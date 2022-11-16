Choreo LLC Trims Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,421 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $572,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,976 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 18,045.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,223,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,416,000 after purchasing an additional 674,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.4 %

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Shares of MPC stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $119.56. 66,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,579. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $123.12. The company has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on MPC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

