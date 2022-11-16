Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Short Interest Up 14.4% in October

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 349,300 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the October 15th total of 305,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 136,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 18,120 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 185,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,635,000 after buying an additional 29,616 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 42,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance
About Chunghwa Telecom
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.
Featured Stories
