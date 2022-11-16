Cibc World Market Inc. Acquires 21,329 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,800 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,329 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,696 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $262,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.59.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EOG opened at $147.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.33.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

