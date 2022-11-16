Cibc World Market Inc. Buys 19,898 Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 479,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,898 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned about 0.62% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $10,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 650.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 29,256 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 52.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 65,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 22,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.4% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 98,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Trading Down 5.6 %

NYSE BBU opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.84. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Brookfield Business Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($1.50). The company had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 2.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

