Cibc World Market Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $200.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.54. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.