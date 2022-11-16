Cibc World Market Inc. Has $8.09 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,117,000 after purchasing an additional 279,193 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,812,000 after buying an additional 263,364 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP grew its stake in Lam Research by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 463,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,913,000 after buying an additional 248,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,066,932,000 after acquiring an additional 184,139 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lam Research by 34.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 605,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,372,000 after acquiring an additional 153,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $490.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $396.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.49. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $731.85.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.86.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

