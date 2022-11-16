Cibc World Market Inc. Lowers Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,712 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.67.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $467.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $122.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $434.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $428.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $328.20 and a 1-year high of $494.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

