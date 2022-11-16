Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases 23,474 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,367 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,474 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $7,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Nwam LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 352.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,728 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 34,841 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 40,295 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 225.7% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,116 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $59.69 on Wednesday. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average of $55.96.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.85) to GBX 2,250 ($26.44) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.85) to GBX 2,100 ($24.68) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.85) to GBX 2,300 ($27.03) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($24.68) to GBX 2,050 ($24.09) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($27.14) to GBX 2,330 ($27.38) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,904.11.

BHP Group Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

