Cibc World Market Inc. Raises Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,068 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $7,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in HP by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 364.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in HP by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of HP by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,438 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.63.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. HP’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Loop Capital lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

