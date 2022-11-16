Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 33,040 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,131 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 33,040 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 78.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in American Express by 1,276.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 468 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in American Express by 63.0% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 525 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Down 0.2 %

American Express stock opened at $153.89 on Wednesday. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $114.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.53.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.