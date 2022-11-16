Cibc World Market Inc. Trims Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Targa Resources worth $10,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Targa Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 21.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP opened at $74.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.99 and a beta of 2.36.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.08%.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $147,834.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,865.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

