Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Announces Earnings Results

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Cisco Systems updated its Q2 guidance to $0.84-0.86 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.51-3.58 EPS.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,177,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,646,607. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.43. The company has a market capitalization of $182.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

