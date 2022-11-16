Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.51-3.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.88-54.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.10 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.84-0.86 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $44.39. 24,177,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,646,607. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average of $44.43. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $182.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 159,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 11.3% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 68,306 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $966,000. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 122,715 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,908,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,412,259 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $486,618,000 after purchasing an additional 183,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

